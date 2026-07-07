Sunriver Resort Partners with Returning Veterans Project to Expand Access to Healing Services for Veterans & Military Families

Sunriver Resort recently announced a partnership with the Returning Veterans Project (RVP), a nonprofit that provides free, confidential health Services to Veterans, currently serving Members, and military families across Oregon and Washington. With this initiative, Sunriver Resort is extending its wellness programming beyond the guest experience to support those who have served.

The partnership coincides with the reopening of The Spa at Sunriver Resort following its reimagination, and the rollout of new treatments, products and wellness programming across the resort’s 3,300 acres. The spa joins RVP’s network of volunteer providers, offering complimentary massage therapy, facials and nail Services to eligible Veterans, currently serving Members and military families, and appears in the organization’s provider directory.

“It’s a privilege to join the Returning Veterans Project network, offer this care at no cost, and serve the communities that have sacrificed so much,” said Tom O’Shea, managing director at Sunriver Resort.

“Sunriver Resort’s desire to serve Veterans and their partners reflects the very best of what community partnership can achieve,” said Amy Almond-Schmid, Executive Director of RVP. “By offering restorative spa Services through the Returning Veterans Project, Sunriver Resort is in lockstep with our mission and our vision for an improved quality of life for Veterans in our state. As a premier destination, Sunriver Resort is uniquely positioned to support the well-being of the many Veterans, Service Members, and military families who both visit and call Central Oregon home.”

The Spa at Sunriver Resort features treatments inspired by Central Oregon’s high-desert landscape, alongside year-round wellness programming that includes yoga, meditation, sound healing, and forest immersion. The resort spans 3,300 acres of ponderosa pine forest along the Deschutes River and features more than 40 miles of paved trails.

Founded in 2005, RVP connects Veterans, Service Members, and military families with free mental and physical health Services through a statewide network of volunteer providers. Available care includes massage therapy, acupuncture, mental health counseling, physical therapy, and naturopathic medicine. Participants receive treatment at no cost, with no insurance or physician referral required.

For more information about the Returning Veterans Project, visit returningveterans.org.

For more information about wellness at Sunriver Resort, visit sunriverresort.com/wellness or call 855-420-8206.

About Sunriver Resort:

Unfolding across 3,300 acres just moments from Bend, Oregon, Sunriver Resort is the Pacific Northwest’s treasured outpost for adventure and a premier destination for conferences, retreats and special occasions. This one-of-a-kind wilderness setting is abundant with natural beauty and features four award-winning golf courses, a full-Service wellness spa, 11 restaurants and cafes, an indoor-outdoor aquatics center, indoor & outdoor pickleball courts, an on-site FBO airport, state-of-the-art event venues and more; and endless activities including swimming, kayaking, fishing, horseback riding, bike riding, snowshoeing and skiing at nearby Mt. Bachelor. Wide-ranging accommodations include 245 guest rooms and suites, and over 400 vacation homes and condominiums available for rent or purchase. A landmark destination for over 50 years, guests can find a lifetime of inspiration and unforgettable memories at Sunriver Resort. Visit SunriverResort.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on X and Instagram.

About Returning Veterans Project:

Returning Veterans Project (RVP) is a nonprofit organization that has served Veterans, Service Members, and their Loved Ones for more than 21 years. Through a network of licensed and credentialed Volunteer Providers, RVP connects individuals with confidential, no-cost mental health and somatic healthcare Services across Oregon and Washington. We believe it is our collective responsibility to ensure those who have served have access to the support, healing, and Services they need to thrive. For more information please visit returningVeterans.org.

About CoralTree Hospitality:

CoralTree Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the United States, with more than 35 hotels, resorts, and residential rentals. Formed in 2018, Denver-based CoralTree delivers distinctive, memorable experiences that celebrate the surroundings, culture and community of each property. The company also celebrates each team Member with core values focused on serving from the heart and empowering individuals. CoralTree was named the No. 4 best small company to work for in Colorado in the annual Denver Post, Top Workplace survey. The company has developed a variety of initiatives to better serve its team Members, communities, stakeholders, and customers, including Bloom, an environmental sustainability program, and CoralTree Cares, the company’s philanthropic platform. The collection includes independent, branded and soft-branded properties in key metropolitan areas and resort markets, including Denver, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Snowmass, Vail, Maui, Orlando and Lake Tahoe. CoralTree is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Los Angeles-based Lowe, a real estate investment, management and development firm. For more information, visit CoralTreeHospitality.com.

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