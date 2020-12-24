Sunriver Updates Community Wildfire Protection Plan

The Sunriver Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) Steering Committee, which includes members of the Sunriver community, Sunriver Owners Association, Sunriver Fire Department, Oregon Department of Forestry, the US Forest Service, Deschutes County and Project Wildfire, proudly announces the release of the 2020 revision of the Sunriver Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

A CWPP is a strategic plan developed by the local fire department, federal and state fire managers, local governments and communities to guide wildfire mitigation at all scales and land ownerships. Each CWPP is designed for and by a specific community’s needs. CWPP’s are designed to mitigate and help communities prepare for wildfire risk and recommend actions including fuels treatments, evacuation planning and the use of prescribed fire to reduce risks. The Sunriver CWPP is available on the Project Wildfire website at projectwildfire.org/cwpps.

The Sunriver CWPP identifies priorities and strategies for reducing hazardous wildland fuels on public and private lands while improving forest health, supporting local industry and economy and improving fire protection capabilities. It also identifies strategies to address special areas of concern such as evacuation routes and outlines actions that groups and individuals can take to help protect themselves and their neighborhoods against the threat of wildland fires.

The Sunriver Community Wildfire Protection Plan comprehensive update outlines a clear purpose with priorities, strategies and action plans for fuels reduction treatments in the Sunriver wildland urban interface (WUI). The 2020 Sunriver CWPP revision includes objectives aligned with the Cohesive Strategy Goals of fire-adapted communities, resilient landscapes and safe and effective fire response. The Sunriver CWPP 2020 revision also captures accomplishments over the past five years, updates risk assessment using the Oregon Wildfire Risk Explorer and maps critical transportation routes.

Having an updated CWPP in place increases the potential for all partners to receive grant funding to reduce hazardous vegetation on private and public lands in Sunriver.

Fore more information, please contact Boone Zimmerlee, Project Wildfire, at 541-322-7129.

