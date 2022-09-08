Sunriver Women’s Club Accepting Community Grant Applications until September 15

(Graphic | Courtesy of Sunriver Women’s Club)

The Sunriver Women’s Club (SRWC) invites qualified tax-exempt organizations or public schools serving the residents of South Deschutes County to submit grant proposals using its online application.

This is the first time SRWC is accepting applications from public schools directly. Applicants should read the purpose and priorities of the SRWC, as well as eligibility requirements and reporting considerations prior to applying.

The mission of the SRWC is to engage in philanthropic endeavors while providing social and community enrichment to our members and our neighborhoods.

Since its inception in 1999, the philanthropy program has awarded more than $800,000 to organizations serving South Deschutes County. Grant awards are made possible with fundraising events such as the Sunriver Art Fair in August and the generous support of our members, community members and area businesses.

An example of how SRWC grants impact the South Deschutes community is a recent $5,000 community grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon (BBBSCO) to establish five new matches of “Bigs” (mentors) and “Littles” (mentees) for one year in the Sunriver and La Pine communities. This was a more than 50 percent increase in the South Deschutes County program. The SRWC grant process is overseen by a nine-member committee responsible for soliciting grant applications from local nonprofits and schools, conducting a thorough evaluation process and making a funding recommendation to the SRWC Board of Directors. Committee members have diverse professional backgrounds combined with a history of philanthropic participation in their community.

For information on the SRWC Philanthropy program, contact Kathy Ketchum, philanthropy director at philanthropy@sunriverwomensclub.org.

sunriverwomensclub.org