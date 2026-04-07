Sunriver Women’s Club Awards $92,250 to Local Nonprofits

(Sunriver Women’s Club volunteers who stocked shelves at the Giving Plate | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Women’s Club)

The Sunriver Women’s Club awarded 14 local nonprofits a total of $92,250; each recipient was closely aligned with one or more of the club’s philanthropy priorities. Hunger prevention was the focus of the club’s end-of-year Power of Giving campaign.

Hunger Prevention:

Everyone should have adequate, nutritious food.

Council on Aging Central Oregon was awarded $5,000 toward their Meals on Wheels SDC program, which provides reliable, nutritious meal delivery to clients’ homes by trained volunteers.

Giving Plate was awarded a $5,000 to support the Fighting Hunger & Feeding Hope: Kids’ Korner Snack Pack Weekend Food Bags program, which ensures nearly 70 students aged 5 to 18 do not go hungry over weekends.

La Pine Community Kitchen received $10,000 to purchase proteins, dairy, fresh produce and shelf-stable supplies to ensure their food pantry shelves remain stocked.

A $9,000 award will support 1,500 hot, nutritious, well-balanced meals served Tuesday to Thursday at the La Pine Senior Activity Center.

St. Vincent de Paul of La Pine received $6,000 to expand their integrated Food Access and Self-Sufficiency Support Program, a rural hunger prevention initiative designed to ensure reliable access to nutritious food for households facing significant barriers.

Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention and Intervention:

Every child should grow up in a nurturing environment free from abuse and neglect.

CASA of Central Oregon was awarded $6,000 to recruit, train, and support Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) to serve south Deschutes County children as they navigate foster care until they are established in a safe, stable, and legally secure, life-long family. CASA expects to serve 32 south Deschutes County youth in 2026.

Education and Youth Development:

Every child and youth should receive the support they need to succeed in school, giving them the knowledge and skills to become productive members of their community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters received $10,000 to support ten middle and high school students at-risk of dropping out. Participants are paired with a mentor and case manager who collaborates with parents/guardians and school staff to develop a plan based on identified barriers to success and provides targeted strategies to keep students on track to graduate.

Camp Fire Central Oregon received a $10,000 grant toward their after/no school programs that offer a fun and safe environment for kids to grow and learn outside of the school day at Three Rivers and Rosland Elementary schools.

Friends of the Children Central Oregon received $10,000 to expand their services in La Pine, enrolling 16 additional youth and hiring two full-time professional mentors to ensure youth facing the highest levels of risk have consistent, relationship-based, trauma-informed support from a mentor, kindergarten through high school graduation.

Heart of Oregon Corps received $5,000 toward their 8-week summer job program through Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corps’ partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, which will provide minimum wage positions plus career and college exploration days for 5 local youth aged 16-18.

SMART Reading was awarded $2,000 to provide 14 books for each La Pine and Rosland kindergarten student and selected Rosland second graders to receive take-home books in addition to books that classroom volunteers read to students weekly.

Physical and Mental Health:

Everyone should have access to quality health services that improve physical and mental health, help them cope with adversity, and build resilience.

Girls on the Run teams of 13 girls at Three Rivers and 12 at La Pine Middle School, each led by three volunteer coaches, gained skills to manage their emotions, formed positive peer connections and increased their physical activity. The $3,000 award supports program materials and participation in the Central Oregon Community College Turkey Trot.

Safe Housing:

Everyone should have a safe, healthy and secure home.

The $10,000 grant award will allow Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver to complete critical home repairs for approximately 8 low-income households, primarily seniors and veterans on fixed incomes.

Thrive Central Oregon received $1,250 to support safe housing for families and individuals by assisting up to 25 south Deschutes County families with funds toward a housing application fee.

The Sunriver Women’s Club is committed to serving south Deschutes County residents in need. Net proceeds of Art Meets Wine in Sunriver, the Sunriver Art Fair, business partnerships and direct donations are awarded twice annually. The next grant application opportunity is in the fall.

sunriverwomensclub.org