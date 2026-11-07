Sunriver Women’s Club Launches 2026 Power of Giving Campaign to Strengthen South Deschutes County Services

(Graphic courtesy of the Sunriver Women’s Club)

The Sunriver Women’s Club launched its 2026 Power of Giving fundraising campaign with the theme “Building a Stronger Community, Together.” The initiative mobilizes member and local support to raise critical funding for non-profits and public schools providing essential services across south Deschutes County. The goal of the program is to build a strong network of services in the community.

As rising everyday costs for food, housing, gas and healthcare continue to strain household budgets, local service providers are seeing increased demand for support. One hundred percent of every dollar raised through the Power of Giving campaign remains local, directly supporting five priority areas:

Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention and Intervention: Protecting vulnerable children and stabilizing families through partners like CASA of Central Oregon — which expects to serve 32 local foster youth in 2026 — and Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery.

Education & Youth Development: Providing long-term mentorship and academic support through organizations such as Friends of the Children Central Oregon, which expanded to La Pine to support 16 additional at-risk youth.

Hunger Prevention: Delivering nutritious meals and food boxes to homebound seniors, single parents, and individuals with disabilities through partners like St. Vincent de Paul of La Pine and The Giving Plate.

Safe Housing: Funding essential home repairs and housing stability for fixed-income seniors and veterans through Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver and Thrive Central Oregon.

Physical & Mental Health: Fostering youth confidence, health, and life skills through initiatives like Girls on the Run at Three Rivers and La Pine Middle Schools.

The Power of Giving campaign directly funds grants, and the Club awarded $96,000 to 20 local organizations in 2025 and distributed $92,250 in Spring 2026..

To jumpstart the effort, long-time supporters Jane and Jay Daniel have pledged to match all campaign contributions dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000, doubling the impact of every gift.

“Every dollar donated stays right here in south Deschutes County, building a stronger network of care for our neighbors,” said Jane Daniel, philanthropy director. “Whether someone is making their first contribution or increasing past support, every gift brings us closer to our goal and ensures vital programs remain available to the families who need them most.”

Community members and Sunriver Women’s Club members are invited to donate online throughout the campaign, which runs from November 4, 2026 – December 31, 2026. Make donations and learn more about the Sunriver Women’s Club at https://sunriverwomensclub.org.