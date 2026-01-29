Sunriver Women’s Club Raises Nearly $58k in Power of Giving: End Hunger! Fundraiser

The Sunriver Women’s Club announced the resounding success of its annual Power of Giving campaign. Focused on the critical theme of End Hunger!, the 2025 initiative mobilized members and the community to raise significant funds for local food banks and hunger prevention programs in South Deschutes County.

From the first donation received on October 21, 2025, through the campaign’s close at midnight on December 31, 2025, the SRWC saw an outpouring of generosity. During the Board Meeting on January 21, 2026, treasurers confirmed that the campaign not only met but exceeded its ambitious $40,000 target.

Final Campaign Impact

The total amount raised during the 2025 year-end drive reached over $58,000, distributed across these vital areas:

Hunger Prevention: $49,935 specifically to local food banks and related programs.

$49,935 specifically to local food banks and related programs. Community Grant Program: $3,300 to support various local nonprofit initiatives.

$3,300 to support various local nonprofit initiatives. General Philanthropy: $5,725 designated for “Where Needed Most” to provide flexibility in addressing emerging community needs.

“While many join the Sunriver Women’s Club for its vibrant social atmosphere, our members never lose sight of our philanthropic mission,” said President Brigitte Bourret. “Surpassing our $40,000 goal is a testament to the commitment our members have to supporting our neighbors in south Deschutes County. We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to making this campaign a success.”

Continued Community Commitment

The club remains dedicated to balancing social engagement with community service. For those who were unable to contribute financially during this drive, the club offers numerous volunteer opportunities throughout the year to support community events and philanthropic outreach. To get involved or become a member, visit the website to learn more.

The Sunriver Women’s Club extends its heartfelt thanks to the members and donors whose contributions provide a lifeline to those facing food insecurity in the region.

About the Sunriver Women’s Club:

The Sunriver Women’s Club (SRWC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to social connection and philanthropic work. For over 50 years, the SRWC has worked to improve the lives of residents in south Deschutes County through its Community Grant Program and focused fundraising efforts like the Power of Giving.

sunriverwomensclub.org • 503-428-4601