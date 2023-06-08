Supercharge Your Office & Web Productivity

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Learn how to create and run a Mail Merge in Microsoft Word for form letters, envelopes, and labels. Identify your data source and modify mailing lists, export mailing lists in a usable format, and create a document in Word to use the mailing list. Apply formatting to fields, remove unnecessary fields, and perform a test merge. Finally, do a mail merge to save it as a printable Word document and perform a mail merge to go directly to the printer. Recommended Preparation: basic Word formatting skills (changing fonts, bold, alignment, italic, etc.)

Friday, July 21

9am-12pm

Bend Campus; $49

OR

Friday, August 4

9am-12pm

Redmond Campus; $49

This course will teach you the basics of graphic design in Canva, the online design tool that’s perfect for creating social media posts, presentations, and more. You’ll learn how to use fonts and graphics to create and enhance your design vision, change fonts, resize, rotate and manipulate graphics and photos, and utilize templates and manage design tools such as color palettes and media libraries. We will set you up with a free Canva account in class, if you don’t have one already. No previous experience required!

Friday, June 9

9am-12pm

COCC Chandler Lab; $49

OR

Tuesday, August 15

5:30-8:30pm

Online Zoom; $49

CBIPD Seeks Part-Time IT Instructor

CBIPD is seeking a part-time IT instructor with a passion for teaching and experience in IT support to develop and deliver training for an accelerated computer user support specialist training program. The curriculum development will take place from July through September, with the training starting the week of September 25. The training will be 85% online and 15% in-person and is scheduled for 12 weeks. The in-person training will be held for three hours per week on the Bend campus. Inquire now about this exciting teaching opportunity by emailing CBIPD@cocc.edu.

