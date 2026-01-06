Cascade Business News
Supercharge Your Website & Attract More Customers

Pitch for Bank Funding—Like a Pro!

Are you ready to elevate your business and secure the funding you need to grow? Join our hands-on workshop designed to help you master the art of pitching for bank loans and other debt financing opportunities.

January 12, 2026, 6pm PST
Fee: $0
Sponsored By: SCORE Washington District

Featured Workshop

Redesign Your Website – 2026 Best Practices and Key Considerations

Supercharge your website and make it an active resource for getting new customers. Learn about the ten key elements of good website design, and how to submit your site to Google for ranking.

January 13, 2026, 1pm PST
Fee: $10

From Google to AI Search: How Local Service Businesses Stay Discoverable

Learn how local service businesses can stay discoverable as search evolves from traditional Google results to AI-powered search and answers. Learn how Google Business Profiles, websites, reviews, and content feed both Google and AI systems.

January 14, 2026, 1pm PST
Fee: $10

Strategies to Identify and Reach Your Target Customers

Learn how to identify your target market and attract the right customers to your business. Finalize the design of your product or service, create your value proposition, and build your marketing message.

January 16, 2026, 2pm PST
Fee: $10

