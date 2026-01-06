Supercharge Your Website & Attract More Customers

(Graphic courtesy of SCORE)

Are you ready to elevate your business and secure the funding you need to grow? Join our hands-on workshop designed to help you master the art of pitching for bank loans and other debt financing opportunities.

January 12, 2026, 6pm PST

Fee: $0

Sponsored By: SCORE Washington District

Featured Workshop

Supercharge your website and make it an active resource for getting new customers. Learn about the ten key elements of good website design, and how to submit your site to Google for ranking.

January 13, 2026, 1pm PST

Fee: $10

Learn how local service businesses can stay discoverable as search evolves from traditional Google results to AI-powered search and answers. Learn how Google Business Profiles, websites, reviews, and content feed both Google and AI systems.

January 14, 2026, 1pm PST

Fee: $10

Learn how to identify your target market and attract the right customers to your business. Finalize the design of your product or service, create your value proposition, and build your marketing message.

January 16, 2026, 2pm PST

Fee: $10

