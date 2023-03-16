Support for Survivors of Child Sex Trafficking Unanimously Passes Oregon Senate

Yesterday, the Oregon Senate took action to support survivors of child sex trafficking in Oregon. Led by chief sponsors Senator Kathleen Taylor (D – Southeast Portland and Milwaukie) and Senator James Manning Jr. (D – Eugene), the Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 745, which requires the juvenile justice system to determine if youths taken into custody are survivors of child sex trafficking and connect them with appropriate resources, including access to a special advocate.

“Too often, survivors of child sex trafficking never get the help they need,” said Senator Kathleen Taylor. “As trusted, responsible adults in this state, it is our duty to do everything we can to identify survivors and connect them with the support they deserve.”

“This is about protecting our children, their safety and their basic human rights,” said Senator James Manning Jr. “I’m proud that the Senate came together to send a strong message today: child sex trafficking will not be tolerated in our state.”

