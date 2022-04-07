Support Heart of Oregon Corps with a Farm to Fork Dinner & Fundraiser Sponsorship

Align Your Company with One of the Top Fundraising Events in Central Oregon, While Supporting a Deserving Nonprofit

Heart of Oregon Corps announces sponsorship opportunities for local Central Oregon companies at their Fifth Annual Farm to Fork Dinner and Fundraiser. Farm to Fork will be held on June 3, 2022 at Seventh Mountain Resort at 5pm. Sponsorship opportunities range from $500-$3,000, and include a various number of seats and recognition packages at the renowned dinner. It’s an event not to be missed.

The evening begins with a cocktail hour and passed hors d’oeuvres, and this year featuring a new array of hands-on demonstrations from Heart of Oregon youth. Next, a five-course gourmet dinner created in collaboration with many local farms, and curated by Sanda Costello of Bowtie Catering, will be served along with complimentary wine and beer. Heart of Oregon youth will also describe their experiences at Heart of Oregon and the impact the programs have had on their lives.

“Heart of Oregon Corps provides at-risk youth ages 16-24 with tangible skill sets that they can then use to enter the workforce in Central Oregon,” said Katie Anderson, Aperion Management CEO. “These youth deserve our corporate support, and why not do that while also enjoying an incredible event?”

Aperion Management Group has hosted the event since its first year and continues to champion Heart of Oregon’s work in the community, and this year a new title sponsor, Mike’s Fence, has claimed top billing. A limited number of corporate table sponsorships are still available, and details can be found at heartoforegon.org/events.

Don’t let your company miss out on the many benefits of sponsorship. Secure your table today and benefit the next generation of youth at Heart of Oregon Corps.

heartoforegon.org • aperionmgmt.com