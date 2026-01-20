Support Local Oregon Breweries During the Toughest Month of the Year & Celebrate #PubJanuary

Oregon’s brewers faced yet another challenging year in 2025, with another nearly 30 local breweries, taprooms and brewpubs closing and national craft beer sales down -5% last year.

“While we’re always looking to celebrate our wins, like Oregon breweries taking home 30 awards – third most in the country at the 2025 Great American Beer Festival – the reality is, many are still struggling against unprecedented headwinds and need the help of customers to survive, particularly in January and February, the slowest months in taprooms and brewpubs,” said Lisa Allen, President of the Oregon Brewers Guild and co-owner of Heater Allen Brewing and Gold Dot Beer. “We strongly support moderate drinking, and even if you’re participating in Dry January, your local brewery or pub will still have options for you that’ll help them weather these hard months.”

According to the Brewers Association, craft beer sales were down -5% in 2025, down -4% in 2024 and down -1% in 2023. In 2025, the Brewers Association tracked 268 new brewery openings and 434 closings, including nearly 30 Oregon brewery, taproom and brewpub closures last year – more than 100 in Oregon since the pandemic – as Americans’ reported drinking dropped to its lowest level in 90 years.

Also according to the Brewers Association, nearly 50% of breweries, taprooms and brewpubs experience their slowest month in either January or February, which is why to counter Dry January, some in Oregon are promoting #PubJanuary because patrons can still visit their favorite places, have fun and not drink.

“We’ve all seen it in our own pubs and taprooms. People are going out less and with more competition from canned cocktails, we need people to come out today to ensure your favorite brewery is still around tomorrow,” said Sam Pecoraro, former Oregon Brewers Guild President and brewmaster at Von Ebert Brewing. “Many of us are making hop waters or non-alcohol beer, in addition to so many other options, so even if you’re taking a break from beer this month, come and see what we have to offer.”

Despite closures, beer is still an essential part of Oregon’s identity and economy. According to Beer Serves America data, Oregon is home to more than 300 breweries, brewpubs and taprooms generating more than $8.9 billion in economic output, $2.8 billion in wages, creating 46,700 jobs in the state. It’s so important to our economy, Oregon is the fifth most beer-job reliant state, accounting for 1 out of every 633 jobs in Oregon.

About the Oregon Beverage Alliance:

The Oregon Beverage Alliance is made up of local brewers, winemakers, cidermakers, distillers and their supply and hospitality partners creating hundreds of thousands of jobs and generating $17 billion of economic activity for Oregon annually.

DontTaxMyDrink.org