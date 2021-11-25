Support Think Wild While Buying Holiday Gifts

(Your purchase and/or #GivingTuesday donation will support a second chance at life for wildlife like our newest female Golden Eagle patient | Photos courtesy of Think Wild)

Last Thursday, we received a ten-year-old, female golden eagle in to the hospital that is double the weight of our current eagle at 5.07 Kg. She has bad lead poisoning, likely from eating a carcass that contained lead bullets. Normal lead toxicity levels would be under 100 PPM, but this eagle tested for lead toxicity at 495 PPM upon intake. Last week, we were extremely guarded, but she is responding well to treatment and is now perching and self-feeding. We are hoping for the best!

Join us for #GivingTuesday to Support the Return of Beaver in Oregon

Did you know that many of Eastern Oregon’s most endangered wildlife species flourish in the habitat provided by beaver ponds, incuding 39 percent of eastern Oregon’s endangered species and 80 percent of all sage-brush steppe species?

This #GivingTuesday, November 30, we are asking for your support to help the return of beaver in Oregon.

Think Wild’s Beaver Works program is helping improve Oregon’s watersheds and native wildlife habitat by supporting the beaver’s recovery. Our teams get their hands dirty planting trees, enhancing riparian habitat, preventing beaver-related issues through fencing and piping solutions, doing what we can to give beavers the best chance to thrive. But we need your help to continue to expand this critical program.

