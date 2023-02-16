Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival is Almost Here

(Photo courtesy of Suttle Lodge)

Tickets are now on sale for the fourth annual Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival, taking place Friday, February 24 through Sunday, February 26. This Bavarian-inspired outdoor festival offers a full weekend of fun under the pines of the Deschutes National Forest with 25+ craft breweries, food, live music and cozy winter lodge vibes, all benefiting a great cause.

The Lodge’s six Rustic Cabins will be transformed into mini-pubs serving seasonal and limited release craft beers from all around Oregon.

“We’re excited to share new releases from some of our favorite Oregon breweries, revel by the warmth of the fires, enjoy the music of the Suttle Lodge house band, and meet new beer-loving friends,” says Donald Kenney of The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse. “There’s something magical about the crisp forest air in the winter time.”

For those looking for a little extra, the festival’s VIP ticket experience includes access to a VIP Bar tucked into The Den of the main lodge serving tasty winter cocktails, as well as access to a “secret” decked out cabin stocked with limited edition beers.

Single Day and Weekend Pass tickets are available with GA and VIP options, ranging from $50-$160 per person. Designated drivers and kids have free entry, and well-behaved dogs are also welcome.

This year’s participating breweries include: Ale Apothecary, Bale Breaker Brewing Company, Bauman’s Century Farm Cider, Bend Cider Co., Boneyard Brewing, Boss Rambler Beer Club, Breakside Brewery, Buoy Beer Co., Crux, Deschutes Brewery, Double Mountain Brewery & Cidery, Everybody’s Brewing, GoodLife Brewing Company, Heater Allen Brewing, Hopworks Urban Brewery, Level Beer, Ninkasi Brewing Company, pFriem Family Brewers, Stickmen Brewing Company, Sunriver Brewing Company, Von Ebert Brewing, Wayfinder Beer, Wild Ride Brewing, Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery, and Xicha Brewing Co. VIP Liquor Partners: William Grant & Sons and Brown-Forman.

A portion of the proceeds from the 2023 Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival will be donated to CASA of Central Oregon, a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system. CASA volunteers work within the courts in collaboration with key agencies, legal counsel and community resources to ensure that every child in foster care in Central Oregon can transition into a safe and permanent home.

Event Details:

What: Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival

Dates: Friday, February 24 through Sunday, February 26

Time: 12-5pm daily

Tickets: $50-$160 per person for Single Day and Weekend Passes, which include tasting tickets, a commemorative Miir Cup and more. Designated drivers and kids have free entry.

Link: thesuttlelodge.com/happenings/upcoming/wbf

About the Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival:

The Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival has been an annual tradition at the Lodge since 2020. Inspired by European winter markets and festivals, the Winter Beer Fest is a celebration of seasonal beers, fresh mountain air and the magic of winter. In addition to celebrating Oregon’s craft beer community, the festival also supports the community at large via its charitable partners (Oregon Adaptive Sports- 2020, Independent Restaurant Alliance Oregon- 2021, CASA of Central Oregon-2022, 2023).

About The Suttle Lodge:

The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse is a rustic resort on the shore of Suttle Lake in the Deschutes National Forest near Sisters, Oregon. The 15.5-acre property comprises a large timber lodge with guest rooms and a cocktail bar, fully equipped lakeside cabins, rustic camping cabins, and The Boathouse restaurant on a lakefront dock. The lodge is located at 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters, Oregon, 97759. Tel. 541-638-7001 | Instagram @SuttleLodge