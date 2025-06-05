Sylvan Learning Center of Bend Partners with Boys & Girls Club to Deliver Free Literacy Tutoring Through State Grant

Sylvan Learning Center of Bend announces a new partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Bend to provide free, high-dosage tutoring in reading for all Club members in kindergarten through third grade. This initiative is made possible through Oregon’s Early Literacy Success Community Grants, part of a statewide investment in early childhood literacy.

Launched under the leadership of Governor Tina Kotek, the Early Literacy Success Initiative was created in 2023 to improve reading outcomes for children from birth through third grade, close longstanding academic disparities, and support families in nurturing early literacy development. In March 2025, the Boys & Girls Club of Bend was selected as one of 13 organizations across the state to join Cohort 1 of the Community Grant recipients — and Sylvan Learning Center of Bend is proud to be their implementation partner.

Over the next 2.5 years, Sylvan will deliver free, individualized literacy tutoring to Club members in K-3, using evidence-based practices aligned with Oregon’s commitment to culturally responsive, student-centered learning. All tutoring will be provided onsite at the Boys & Girls Club of Bend, removing barriers to access and ensuring that every eligible child has the opportunity to strengthen their reading skills in a supportive and engaging environment.

“We’re honored to be part of Oregon’s bold vision for early literacy,” said Audra Bohn, Owner/Director at Sylvan Learning Center of Bend. “Partnering with the Boys & Girls Club allows us to reach students where they already feel safe and supported, and to deliver targeted instruction that can make a lasting difference.”

Interested families can enroll by signing up with the Boys & Girls Club of Bend.

Together, Sylvan Learning Center of Bend and the Boys & Girls Club of Bend are working to ensure that every child has the support they need to become a strong and confident reader!

bgcbend.org • bend.or@sylvanlearning.com • sylvanlearning.com/locations/us/or/bend-tutoring/bend