Synergy Health & Wellness Announces Virtual Healing Body Trust Group Series, Kicking Off February 23

Synergy Health & Wellness is launching a new Healing Body Trust Group Series. Back by popular demand after a two-year break due to COVID, the ten-week series will help attendees explore a different approach in viewing their body in 2022. Attendees will be able to join the conversation and explore what it could be like to make peace with food and their bodies, and release body shame at the same time.

When: February 23-April 27

Time: 5:30-7:30pm (every Wednesday)

Format: Virtual, via Google meet

Facilitator: RanDee Anshutz, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Certified Body Trust provider, Synergy

The series will embrace a supportive environment where brave women and femmes can gather, discuss, and explore a liberating approach to health and vitality. Healing Body Trust will revive the wise voice within attendees, quiet the noise of diet culture and provide support as they reclaim the right to occupy space in this world. Just some of the topics will include, breaking the cycle, weight-neutral self-care, joyful movement, making peace with food and eating, deconstructing shame and quieting your inner critic.

“When I realized that everyone in the group had some variation of the same story, that meant it wasn’t just me. None of us had ever met, yet our backstories had frightening similarities. That’s when I realized the forces moving us to ‘diet’ were external, not anything we’d dreamed up on our own. We aren’t broken; societies’ messages are harmful,” said a participant from the Synergy Spring 2019 Healing Body Trust.

Registration is open at synergyhealthbend.com/bodytrust.html . Advanced registration is required.

About Synergy:

Synergy Health & Wellness is a comprehensive center for diabetes and nutrition counseling and massage therapy. Its AADE Accredited Diabetes program team includes five Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, one CDE RDN and offers both individual and group training sessions. Synergy is the largest private clinic in Central Oregon to serve those with diabetes. This specialty is one of several that Synergy is known for, while the clinic also treats gastrointestinal and kidney disorders, hypertension, eating disorders, body image and weight concerns.