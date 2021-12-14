Synergy Health & Wellness Announces its Next Thriving with Diabetes Class

Synergy Health & Wellness (Synergy) announces that its next four-week Thriving with Diabetes class session will take place January 15 through February 5, 2022 (in person or virtual), every Saturday from 9am-12pm.

Overview of the session:

Provide education on diabetes, the disease process, factors that impact blood sugars, medications and more

NEW! Clients will receive a test Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM). Over a two-week period, clients will see how different foods impact their blood sugar in real-time.

NEW! A full meal will be served during class and integrate carb counting, blood sugar education and trending blood glucose levels in real-time.

Examine behavioral strategies that can help people stay on track with their treatment or get back on track, and even thrive with diabetes

Discuss real-life tips and tools for recognizing and moving through the emotional aspects of diabetes.

“We look forward to supporting more people in this capacity and helping them understand and manage their blood sugar even better,” says RanDee Anshutz, RDN and founder at Synergy.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Synergy has seen a profound uptick in those struggling to stay on track with managing diabetes, gut health and nutrition and kidney disorders. Their goal is to help patients address their struggles and partner with physicians to support their patients with recommended treatment programs. Synergy has also added additional members to its diabetes and nutrition teams to enhance the experience and capability to support more patients in its Bend and Redmond Clinics.

Registration is open at synergyhealthbend.com/diabetes-education-program.html.

About Synergy:

Synergy Health & Wellness is a comprehensive center for Diabetes and nutrition counseling and massage therapy. Its AADE Accredited Diabetes program team includes five Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, one CDE RDN and offers both individual and group training sessions. Synergy is the largest private clinic in Central Oregon to serve those with diabetes. This specialty is one of several that Synergy is known for, while the clinic also treats gastrointestinal and kidney disorders, hypertension, eating disorders, body image and weight concerns. synergyhealthbend.com • 541-323-3488