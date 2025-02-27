Synergy Health & Wellness to Host Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Synergy Health & Wellness announces the grand opening of its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, held in partnership with the Bend Chamber of Commerce. This event marks an exciting new chapter in Synergy’s commitment to providing exceptional care and innovative wellness services to the Central Oregon community.

When: Thursday, February 27

Time: 4-7pm

Where: 369 NE Revere Ave., Suite 105 (SW corner of Fourth St. & Revere, across from Albertsons)

The celebration will feature appetizers, drinks, complimentary massages, and an opportunity to explore Synergy’s newly upgraded facility.

“We’re not just celebrating a new location — we’re honoring a mission that began 13 years ago: to provide exceptional care, drive innovation, and positively impact the health and well-being of our community,” said RanDee Anshutz, founder of Synergy. “My deepest gratitude goes to our dedicated team. Their genuine care for clients and passion for their work have created something truly special here. I am truly excited about the future of Synergy!”

New Facility Highlights:

Ample parking — convenient access for all visitors

Enhanced ADA accessibility — ensuring an inclusive, welcoming environment

Quieter offices — providing a more serene and focused experience

Professionally managed building — clean, safe, and comfortable space

Larger kitchen — space for moreinteractive activities with clients

Central to nearby grocery stores, dining, and parks —access for grocery tours, dining challenges, and walk-and-talk sessions

About Synergy:

Synergy Health & Wellness is a comprehensive center for Nutrition Counseling, Diabetes Education, and Massage Therapy. Its ADCES-Accredited Diabetes program team of Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDN)and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES), offers both individual and group training sessions. Synergy is the largest private clinic in Central Oregon to serve those with diabetes. This specialty is one of several that Synergy is known for, while the clinic also supports clients with gastrointestinal and kidney disorders, hypertension, eating disorders, body image and weight concerns, and more.

synergyhealthbend.com • 541-323-3488