Synergy Health & Wellness to Host Second Annual Three-Day Body Trust Retreat for Women

Synergy Health & Wellness (Synergy) hosts its second annual three-day women-only retreat this fall focused on healing Body Trust. Driven by demand and genuine desire for community connection of current and past clients, Synergy is thrilled to host this special retreat. The event will be held at Suttle Lake Retreat Center near Sisters Oregon from September 22 to 24.

Many ask what the Body Trust approach is about, it’s a radically different way to occupy and care for your body. It is a pathway to reclaim your body and is completely counter to conventional “wisdom” about food, body image, weight, and health in our culture. Body Trust is paradigm shifting work that invites bravery and fierce body compassion. It is a strength-based, trauma-informed, scientifically grounded healing modality — a way out of the predictable, repetitive pattern of dieting, disordered eating and weight cycling fueled by shame, trauma, and body-based oppression.

The retreat will delve into Body Trust work that has been around for years and strives to help people make peace with their bodies, inside and out. The retreat will include plenty of time for listening and honoring, exploring internalized messages and cycles, breaking down shame, exploring pleasure and satisfaction, intuitive eating, movement that feels right, quiet the noise of your inner critic, challenge diet culture, and to teach a different way of being to reclaim the right to occupy space in this world.

New for 2023! Synergy is thrilled to introduce two brilliant co-facilitators that will accompany RanDee Anshutz, Founder at Synergy and host of the retreat. Guest co-facilitators include:

Annahita Ghaboussi (she/they), a licensed professional counselor and certified Body Trust Provider. For the past ten years she has been providing counseling to people using a humanistic, intersectional feminist, weight inclusive and fat positive lens. She works to help us liberate ourselves from societal expectations that have been put on us from childhood, without our knowledge or consent, and radically accept and embrace who we are with compassion

Meg Bradbury (they/them) is certified as a Body Trust Specialist, Accessible Yoga teacher, and anti-diet nutritionist. Bradbury works with individuals and groups advocating for body acceptance, body diversity awareness, fat liberation, aging in power, eating disorder/disordered eating/recovery, freedom with food, and meaningful movement.

“We are beyond thrilled to host the three-day Body Trust retreat again this year!” says RanDee Anshutz, founder at Synergy and host of the retreat. “This has been a dream of mine for a very long time. Through this retreat, I am hoping it reminds folks of their inherent wisdom and worth, builds community, and lays a foundation for the retreat to become an annual tradition. With 3 days of connection with progressing topics and exploration in a judgment-free space, participants will have the opportunity to connect with authentic people who are all learning and roaming together.”

More information and registration can be found at synergyhealthbend.com/cominghome.html. Advanced registration required. This program welcomes all individuals who identify as female, including cis and transgender folks. Cost: $425 (includes lodging, all meals and snacks, and activities)

*Payment Plan Available, $170 deposit plus equal monthly payments until 1 week prior to retreat.

*Equity based scholarships may be available, contact us for more info.

About Synergy Health & Wellness:

Synergy Health & Wellness is a comprehensive center for Diabetes and nutrition counseling and massage therapy. Its ADCES Accredited Diabetes program team of Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDN) and a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES), offers both individual and group training sessions. Synergy is the largest private clinic in Central Oregon to serve those with diabetes. This specialty is one of several that Synergy is known for, while the clinic also treats gastrointestinal and kidney disorders, hypertension, eating disorders, body image, and weight concerns.

synergyhealthbend.com • 541-323-3488