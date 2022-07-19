Synergy Health & Wellness to Host Three-Day Body Trust Retreat for Women

Synergy Health & Wellness (Synergy) introduces its first-ever three-day women-only retreat this fall focused on healing Body Trust. Driven by demand and genuine desire for community connection of current and past clients, Synergy is thrilled to launch this special retreat. The event will be held at Suttle Lake, Oregon from October 21 to 23, 2022.

Many ask what the Body Trust approach is about, it’s a radically different way to occupy and care for your body. It is a pathway to reclaim your body and is completely counter to conventional “wisdom” about food, body image, weight and health in our culture. Body Trust is paradigm-shifting work that invites bravery and fierce body compassion. It is a strength-based, trauma-informed, scientifically grounded healing modality — a way out of the predictable, repetitive pattern of dieting, disordered eating and weight cycling fueled by shame, trauma and body-based oppression.

The retreat will delve into Body Trust work that has been around for years and strives to help people make peace with their bodies, inside and out. The retreat will include plenty of time for listening and honoring, exploring ways to revive and heal the wise voice from within, quiet the noise of your inner critic, challenge diet culture and to teach a different way of being to reclaim the right to occupy space in this world.

More information and registration can be found at synergyhealthbend.com/cominghome.html. Advanced registration required. This program welcomes all individuals who identify as female, including cis and transgender folks.

“We are beyond thrilled to launch the three-day Body Trust retreat! This has been a dream of mine for a very long time. Through this retreat, I am hoping it reminds folks of their inherent wisdom and worth, builds community and lays a foundation for the retreat to become an annual tradition,” said RanDee Anshutz, founder at Synergy and host of the retreat.

About Synergy:

Synergy Health & Wellness is a comprehensive center for Diabetes and nutrition counseling and massage therapy. Its ADCES Accredited Diabetes program team of Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDN) and a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES), offers both individual and group training sessions. Synergy is the largest private clinic in Central Oregon to serve those with diabetes. This specialty is one of several that Synergy is known for, while the clinic also treats gastrointestinal and kidney disorders, hypertension, eating disorders, body image and weight concerns.

synergyhealthbend.com • 541-323-3488