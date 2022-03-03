Tacos El Machin Opens New Location in Bend

(Graphic | Courtesy of Compass Commercial)

Central Oregon’s newest taqueria, Tacos El Machin, will host its soft opening on Saturday, March 5, at its new location at 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive. This is the third restaurant for Tacos El Machin. Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Peter May, CCIM, and Russell Huntamer, CCIM represented Tacos El Machin in the lease discussions. Compass Commercial Construction Services completed the build-out of the 3,515-square-foot suite.

“The previous restaurant user was in the space for nearly 15 years,” Steve Hendley, managing partner with Compass Commercial Construction Services stated. “After that amount of time as a high-use restaurant, there was very little of the space that did not need to be refreshed. Noe had a very good sense of what he wanted the refreshed space to look like. While multiple hidden items were uncovered in the process that needed to be addressed, we were able to manage each item. The end result is a space that represents Noe and his brand.”

The suite was unoccupied for approximately five years before Tacos El Machin leased the space. Due to this vacancy, the Compass Commercial Construction team rehabilitated the vacant space by remodeling the bar area, adding new kitchen equipment, recertifying the hood, and bringing the utilities up to code. Owner Noe Morales was very involved throughout the construction process. He built a custom epoxy bar top, made his own tables and helped lay new tile in the restaurant. He plans to add lottery machines in the near future.

“We have been in the restaurant business for many years now,” Morales stated. “Our restaurant in Albany, Oregon has been open for nine years, and our Corvallis, Oregon location has been open for five years. We’ve been wanting to open this restaurant for a long time. The southern influences bringing the authentic Mexican street food from the San Diego and Texas areas is exciting for Bend.”

Tacos El Machin will serve fresh, street-style cuisine from Mexico City inspired by Morales’s childhood growing up in San Diego, California. His food uses influences from the Southern California/Mexico border specializing in street-style tacos and original salsas, such as habanero salsa and avocado salsa. Apart from the casual sit-down restaurant, they will offer full-service catering for weddings and private events, making fresh tacos on-site with the ability to serve up to 500 people.

