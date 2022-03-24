Take a Break: 6 Ways to Increase Productivity by Taking Time for Yourself

It should come as no surprise that a relentless work schedule consisting of no breaks will eventually lead to poor productivity. Not only is the value of taking breaks backed by scientific studies, but top company executives like Steve Streit also promote the idea of spending adequate time on oneself.

While stepping away from work-related tasks can come naturally to some, choosing an appropriate midday distraction can be challenging. Your favorite brain-teasing app may just be addicting enough to get your mind off the everyday grind. However, there is a good chance you aren’t giving your mind sufficient reprieve. Check out these six ways to increase productivity by taking time for yourself.

Engage in Light Exercise

Unless your job is already physically demanding, a walk or short jog can improve your mood and efficiency for the rest of your day.

And even if you are working in a physically laborious position, incorporating a gentle stretching routine into your day can prevent injuries and increase mobility. Increasing your heart rate through exercise brings more blood to the brain, which improves alertness.

During exercise, the brain releases serotonin which can be critical for keeping spirits high during particularly stressful or dull workdays. Make sure to keep moderation in mind — chasing that runner’s high in between meetings isn’t a good idea unless your office has a shower.

Make Lunch about Lunch

If you work the standard eight-hour workday, it’s typical to take at least a 30-minute lunch (though some countries have significantly longer breaks). Still, some individuals may find themselves so engrossed in their work that they will eat lunch at their desks.

The next time you find yourself with one hand on the keyboard and the other wrapped around a sandwich, try to view it as stealing valuable time from yourself. Does that email really need to be sent between bites? Can you wait on uploading that presentation for another few minutes while chowing down on last night’s takeout? On the off chance that you would answer no to these questions, you should try to schedule your lunch break for a less busy time.

Take Advantage of Small Breaks

Whether it’s waiting for a quick response to an email or data to upload, there may be times throughout the day when you find yourself with just a few minutes of downtime. While many of us may simply stare at the screen or twiddle our thumbs as sufficient respite, this isn’t the most effective way to use those idle breaks. Taking those couple of minutes to close your eyes and practice some deep controlled breathing can give your mind a miniature meditation session. You may even have enough time to walk around the office or perform some light stretching.

Socialize Appropriately

Not only is socializing with coworkers a healthy way to destress, but it can also improve bonds and trust in the workplace.

If you and your coworkers work particularly stressful positions, casual conversations can sometimes help you process difficult situations. That said, make sure to be inclusive and don’t let chit-chat become a distraction.

Take in Some Media

Sometimes, your mind may feel too cluttered for a brief yoga or meditation session to whisk your problems away. In such cases, tuning into your favorite podcast or listening to a relaxing playlist can give your mind some much-needed distraction.

The monotony of filling out spreadsheets, creating presentations, and crafting word documents can be broken up with doses of digital media. Be aware, however, that scrolling through your phone can be addicting. So it’s important to schedule start and stop times for this kind of break.

Tidy Up

Though cleaning up your workspace won’t be as relaxing as a power nap, it can certainly be more rewarding. While some studies point out that a messy desk can promote creativity, the benefits of an organized workstation far outweigh the cons.

Taking a break doesn’t always mean being unproductive, as switching up tasks can also alleviate monotony in the same way a relaxing break can. If you’re one of the lucky few who enjoys tidying up, you’ll gain the productivity boost from a satisfactory break and also a freshly organized workspace as a bonus.

Taking time to focus on your well-being is critical for workplace productivity. While taking a long lunch or pausing work for a quick podcast may feel unproductive in the moment, it can improve your workflow in the long run.

Breaks don’t have to be so unproductive though: Exercising and cleaning can be a much-needed change of pace during a stressful day. So the next time your eyes start glazing over or the LEDs of your screen are giving you a headache, try one of these six types of breaks to refresh your mind and body.