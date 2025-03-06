Cascade Business News
Take a Look! One-Month Snapshot of Upcoming Courses

(Graphic courtesy of COCC)

Continuing Professional Development

Brain-Based Time Management

Brain-Based Planning

Health

CPR – Basic Life Support (BLS) Provider

Motivational Interviewing: Deepening Your Skills

Phlebotomy

License and Certification

Property Manager License Exam Prep

Real Estate Broker License Exam Prep

Contractors CCB Test Prep

Contractors CCB Test Prep in Spanish – Preparacion para el examen de contratistas CCB

Pesticide Applicator: Laws & Safety Exam Review

Pesticide Applicator: Laws & Safety Recertification Credits Part 1

Pesticide Applicator: Laws & Safety Recertification Credits Part 2

Pesticide Applicator: Right-of-Way Exam Review

Pesticide Applicator: Right-of-Way Recertification Credits Part 1

Pesticide Applicator: Right-of-Way Recertification Credits Part 2

Pesticide Applicator: Right-of-Way Recertification Credits Part 3

Drip Irrigation Basics

Project Management

Project Management Professional (PMP) Exam Preparation

Small Business

Marketing for Growth

Starting Your Business in Central Oregon

Technology

Excel Level II

Unlocking the Power of AI: From Fundamentals to Implementation

View All Upcoming Course Categories

cocc.edu

