Take Digital Marketing to the Next Level

Marketing has come a long way, particularly in the digital format. It wasn’t long ago when everyone was competing for the same digital real estate and using the same tools. While there is still major competition for that digital real estate, the rules have changed a bit.

Thanks to SEO, specifically local SEO, small businesses are no longer competing with every goliath on the market for that same space. With the right marketing campaign, these small local companies can carve out their space locally and find real growth.

The key is to have an effective digital marketing campaign. But what does that entail? For starters, it means working with a professional such as Lime Digital. It takes a detailed strategy to know how to approach marketing a business and only a guiding, professional hand can really make everything come together.

SEO Marketing

There is one simple fact and that is Google is king. There are other search engines out there, but Google owns market share like few others in any business. The simple fact of the matter is that when people think of search engines, 8 out of 10 are thinking of Google first.

So, it kind of goes without saying that showing up on the first page of Google’s search results can have a huge impact on a business. But did you know that the difference between landing on the first page and the second page is much more stark than you even realised?

Consider this: landing on the first page of Google search results can capture anywhere from 71% to 92% of website traffic clicks. Landing on the second page? Just 6% of traffic clicks. So, it goes without saying that landing on that first page of search results can have a night and day difference.

The right digital marketing team can help you land on the first page of those results using search engine optimisation (SEO). SEO is what levels the playing field for businesses of all sizes. Basically, it makes sure that the content on a website is properly set up so that search engines, such as Google, can index them.

Google then indexes or “ranks” these websites into an order that it deems most relevant to what people are looking for. Basically, it is the chance for smaller businesses to carve out a local niche and grab a better share of the market than they would have in the old days of web searches.

Social Media Marketing

One of the most effective strategies there is for digital marketing is through social media platforms. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and so on all offer avenues directly to the customer like no other out there.

But the key to an effective social media campaign is to be engaging. Simply spamming links, be it to content on your website or an item that is for sale, will not get much in the way of clicks. There needs to be something engaging that grabs the attention of users.

That is why the most effective campaigns on social media tend to have an interactive element to them. It gets users involved, gets their opinion, and ultimately leads them to a specific place. It almost doesn’t feel like advertising in a sense.

Most importantly, social media is more often than not going to be the first interaction that a potential customer has with a company. Using social media can be a great way to address questions or concerns that a potential customer may have with the product or service.

Moreover, it is a fantastic opportunity to set a strong customer service precedent. The most effective companies take the approach of using social media as a troubleshooting tool. Customers will oftentimes message the company directly with an issue. Those that respond, work amicably to find a solution, and deliver on that resolution get the most visible benefit.

For building a brand, social media is an absolute must. It means delivering logos, delivering brand messages, and cultivating an overall image for that brand. Not to mention the fact that traditional commercials have changed exponentially. Social media allows for the opportunity to deliver “viral” content, which can be as effective a brand campaign as anything else.

Google Ads

Social media has certainly changed the delivery of ads but they have not gone anywhere. The most effective ads are not the ones that pop up right in your face like in the early days of the digital world. They take a more subtle approach.

Moreover, they become more effective from a cost standpoint. Running an ad campaign can get costly quickly, which means needing to make the most of those ads. Google ads are run through just about any legitimate, major website out there. But that’s not all.

Google Ads allows for a more controlled, concerted advertising effort. Businesses can choose how often ads appear, their size, and so on. All of which only charge if they are clicked on (in some instances). For businesses that have a shoe-string advertising budget, it can deliver the most bang for the buck.

Having a professional marketing firm behind your business means effective management of those Google Ads. It means delivering them in the spaces that make the most sense, maximising the potential for clicks and the money spent on that ad campaign.

In the end, it means more clicks for your business.

Email Marketing

There are some practices in digital marketing that have changed exponentially throughout the years. But there is one method that has remained highly effective throughout the years: email marketing. Yes, it sounds like an old-school practice, but it still remains one of the best methods of delivering brand messages and reaching customers.

But how? Well, through email marketing, you are delivering content straight to the consumer. You don’t need them to navigate to a certain web space to see your brand message or to click on a Google Ad. They are far more likely to open an email than they are to do either of those things.

Simply put, email marketing is the secret weapon that far too many businesses remain unaware of. For starters, businesses can send out newsletters and promotional offers, both of which keep the consumer up-to-date on news and offers from that business.

But there is so much potential for email marketing campaigns. For digital marketing, the average goal is to get 10% of the people who see these emails to click through. But a proper digital marketing firm can do better than that. Some can hit a higher average of around 18% with the better campaigns closing in on 25%.

That is a huge increase over the average, meaning that substantially more eyeballs are not only seeing the email but clicking through to the actual content or product. It is all about delivering the right message to the right people.

Think about it like this. It is like having a positive conversation with potential customers and basing those conversations around what their needs may be. That means appealing to the consumer without coming off as overbearing and pushy.

Best of all, it can be automated. That means limited man hours spent with back-and-forth emailing. Those man hours can be dedicated to other areas of the business or saved entirely, which can mean major savings for the business.

Brand Messaging

Now more than ever, the brand has become the most important aspect of any business. A brand is how consumers identify you. It is a certain presence, appearance, and message that speaks to that business specifically.

What some businesses don’t get is that the brand is all-encompassing. It is the small things that most don’t notice. It means keeping a colour scheme consistent throughout marketing materials, social media, the website, and so on.

The brand can be difficult to establish, particularly for those who are not familiar with how to build a brand. It is so much more comprehensive than a simple mission statement or catch phrase. It is more than a logo.

Working to develop a brand can be what separates a business from the sea of competition. That brand is how consumers identify a business. The more they connect with the brand, the more likely they are to recognise that brand.

It is why certain companies – Google, Facebook, Nike, McDonalds – remain at the top of the mountain. None of them offers revolutionary services compared to the competition on the market. But they have top of the line branding efforts. You would be hard pressed to find a corner of the globe that did not recognise those brands.

Working with a digital marketing firm means building the brand. Whether that be from the ground up with a new direction or taking on an established brand that simply needs to be tweaked and redirected, it does not matter. The goal will be the same: to take that brand and make it an effective marketing tool that boosts awareness of the business and ultimately drives revenue to that business.