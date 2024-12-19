Taking Simple Steps Now Can Ease 2025 Tax-Filing Stress

For those who dread tax season every year, the Oregon Department of Revenue says there’s no reason to let filing taxes cause them to sweat. Taking a few easy steps in the next few weeks can make preparing 2024 tax returns easier in 2025 — and lower taxpayers’ heart rates in the process.

“Most people don’t want to think about their taxes until it’s time to fill out their returns,” said Revenue’s Megan Denison. “But doing a few simple things in the weeks before tax season can make filling out your return and filing on time less stressful.”

The following suggestions will make filing a tax year 2024 return in 2025 simpler and less stressful, she said.

View Online Account Information

Taxpayers can make sure their information—like their username, password, and address—is current at Revenue Online, the state’s internet tax portal, and verify any estimated tax payments they’ve made. Those who don’t have a Revenue Online account can sign up on the agency’s website.

The first time taxpayers log in to their Revenue Online account, they will be prompted to set up two-step verification to help protect their profile. The two-step verification can be done through an authentication app, text message, or email. Taxpayers may choose to setup multiple options in case access to a specific device or account is unavailable. Taxpayers also have the option to not use two-step verification.

Gather & Organize Tax Records

Organized tax records make preparing a complete and accurate tax return easier and help avoid errors. Taxpayers should wait to file until they have all their tax records including:

Form W-2s from employer(s)

Form 1099s from banks, issuing agencies and other payers including unemployment compensation, dividends, distributions from a pension, annuity, retirement plan, or other non-employee compensation

Form 1099-K, 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, or other income statement if they worked in the gig economy

Check Out the IRS Direct File Eligibility Screener

The IRS estimates that 640,000 Oregon taxpayers will be among the 30 million US taxpayers who will be able to use the combination of IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon in 2025 to e-file both their federal and state returns for free.

Oregon resident taxpayers who want to know if they will be eligible to use the combination next year can find out using the IRS eligibility checker. Taxpayers who are eligible to use IRS Direct File can start the registration process now by creating an online account to access IRS services.

Use a Bank Account to Speed Tax Refunds With Direct Deposit

By filing electronically and choosing direct deposit, taxpayers will get their refund faster. Information is available at this IRS website.

Choose a Reputable Tax Return Preparer

Taxpayers should choose a tax return preparer wisely. This is important because taxpayers are responsible for all the information on their return, no matter who prepares it for them. The Oregon Board of Tax Practitioners offers a Licensee Lookup website. The IRS also has a website with information about choosing a tax professional.

Denison also pointed out that free help filing a return is available for those who need it.

Taxpayers can also signup for the new “Oregon Tax Tips” direct email newsletter to keep up with information about tax return filing and how to claim helpful tax credits.

To get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments, visit www.oregon.gov/dor or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. You also can call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing- or speech-impaired), we accept all relay calls.

