Tales of Miners, Outlaws & Love: Goodnight, Texas in Sisters

Goodnight, Texas is a band built on stories. From coal miners and outlaws to everyday lives caught between grit and grace, their songs weave Americana history into something raw, fresh, and unforgettable.

On stage, they’re electric with banjos and mandolins twinkling one moment, soaring guitars and harmonies shaking the room the next. Their latest album Signals captures that full range, with powerful songwriting and even a guest guitar solo from Metallica’s Kirk Hammett.

You might have already heard them on Tiger King, in a Coors Banquet ad, or on one of their hundreds of millions of streams, but the real magic is seeing them live.

Get a preview of their show and watch the official music video for Dry Heat, a playful nod to retro highway road-trip tropes. The video is grounded in their energetic Americana sound with a touch of humor plus rugged desert scenery.

