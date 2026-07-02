Taste Your Way Across Central Oregon

(Nachos from Luckey’s Woodsman, featured in the Community Roots itinerary of the High Desert Food Trail | Photo courtesy of HDFFA)

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) released its 2026 High Desert Food Trail, inviting Central Oregonians and visitors alike to discover the farms, ranches, restaurants, and culinary experiences that make Central Oregon a destination for food lovers.

Part of the Travel Oregon Food Trails network and supported by Visit Central Oregon, the High Desert Food Trail is a self-guided adventure showcasing the people and places behind the region’s vibrant food system.

The newly updated Food Trail features 60 local farms, ranches, and food businesses stretching from Warm Springs to Sunriver, showcasing experiences across a variety of categories including craft beverages, cafés, bakeries, eateries, farm stands, specialty markets, farmers markets, agritourism experiences, and accommodations.

“Whether you’re discovering a new favorite bakery, meeting local producers, or enjoying the region’s stunning landscapes, the High Desert Food Trail offers countless ways to experience Central Oregon one stop at a time.” said Kristin Points, HDFFA’s Executive Director.

Accessibility remains a priority for HDFFA and the High Desert Food Trail. Many featured businesses are certified through Wheel the World, helping ensure more travelers can enjoy Central Oregon’s food and agritourism experiences.

In addition to browsing all 60 featured businesses online, visitors can choose from four seasonal itineraries designed to help travelers explore the region at their own pace throughout the year. Free printed maps are available at Visit Bend, Visit Central Oregon, Explore Sisters, the Prineville Chamber of Commerce, participating businesses, local hotels, and at HDFFA pop-up booths at farmers markets across the region this summer.The digital version of the trail can be accessed at hdffa.org/hdft.

Additionally, community members are encouraged to save the date for the first-ever High Desert Food Trail Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, September 19, taking place in the Sisters and Tumalo areas. The interactive event will invite participants to explore featured businesses while enjoying a fun and family-friendly adventure.

To explore the High Desert Food Trail, view seasonal itineraries, or find participating businesses, visit hdffa.org/hdft.

About High Desert Food & Farm Alliance:

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance supports a healthy and thriving food and farm network in Central Oregon through education, collaboration, and inclusivity. HDFFA’s programs strengthen local agriculture, increase access to healthy food, and connect community members with the people and places that grow and produce food across the region.

hdffa.org