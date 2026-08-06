Tax Credit Auction Offers Taxpayers Chance to Save on Their Tax Bill & Benefit Oregon Film & Video Office

Are you looking for a way to both save money on your taxes and support the production of movies and TV shows in Oregon? The Oregon Department of Revenue and the Oregon Film and Video Office may have just what you need.

Revenue and Oregon Film will be offering tax credit certificates worth $500 at auction where taxpayers can get them at a discount.

A total of 42,400 income tax credit certificates worth $500 each will be auctioned off August 10-14. The auction proceeds will benefit the Oregon Production Investment Fund.

The auction allows taxpayers to bid on the $500 certificates at a discount. When tax time comes, each certificate is worth $500 toward a taxpayer’s tax bill even though the taxpayer potentially paid less than that for the certificate. Taxpayers can bid as little as $450 per tax credit certificate, possibly saving up to $50 on their tax bill for every credit purchased.

The online auction will begin on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 9am PDT and will end on Friday, August 14 at 5pm PDT.

To find out more information, go to the Department of Revenue website.

oregon.gov