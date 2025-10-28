Taxpayer Advocate Urges Oregonians to Volunteer to Help Low-Income Families Receive Millions in Unclaimed Tax Benefits

Oregon and the Internal Revenue Service are once again recruiting people to assist in the free preparation of taxes as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs.

“Oregon needs more VITA sites and volunteers. For low- and moderate-income families, claiming the tax credits available to them can be a starting point on the path to stronger financial security. But too often those tax credits go unclaimed,” said Codi Trudell, Oregon’s Taxpayer Advocate. “The cost and complexity of filing a tax return is a hurdle for too many people. By volunteering to help them file their returns and claim their credits, Oregonians can make a difference for people in their local community.”

The IRS estimates that one in five Oregon taxpayers eligible to claim the federal Earned Income Tax Credit are not doing so. One Oregon organization estimates that the unclaimed credits have totaled nearly $100 million in recent years.

Including free tax help offered by AARP, so far in 2025, free tax assistance has been made available to nearly 38,000 taxpayers at 108 sites across the state. That’s up from 104 sites and 33,000 taxpayers at this point in 2024. Every year, however, the sites are forced to turn away people who need assistance due to a shortage of volunteers.

In addition to the need for volunteers, the IRS is also seeking organizations to sponsor VITA and TCE clinics.

The VITA and TCE programs train volunteers to help low- to moderate-income families prepare their tax returns. Across the country, thousands of people volunteer each year and prepare millions of tax returns at thousands of tax sites nationwide.

Volunteers are assigned to work with a sponsoring organization, first to receive training and then to begin volunteering at a location in the community. Training is offered both online and in the classroom. Tax sites are generally open nights and weekends, and the hours are flexible.

Additional information is available on the IRS website. Interested persons can submit an inquiry now using the VITA/TCE Volunteer and Partner Sign Up moving them one step closer to becoming a VITA or TCE tax volunteer and giving back to their community. The IRS will share information about those interested in volunteering with sponsoring organizations for follow-up contact.

Organizations with an interest in partnering with the IRS to sponsor or host a free tax preparation site in Oregon can also complete and submit the VITA/TCE Volunteer and Partner Sign Up form.

To find a VITA site near them, Oregonians can use the IRS Site Locator tool or check the DOR’s Free Tax Help map with VITA sites marked in blue.

VITA sites at 15 locations in Oregon receive funding from the Oregon Department of Human Services Tax Infrastructure Grant Program. Those interested in volunteering at one of these sites should contact the organizations below in December.

Beaverton, Eugene, Gresham, Portland:

CASH Oregon

503-461-7388

volunteer@cashoregon.org

Bend, Redmond:

Latino Community Association

541-382-4366

info@latinocommunityassociation.org

Bend, Corvallis, Eugene:

Oregon State University

541-737-3371

vita@oregonstate.edu

Coos Bay, Roseburg:

Moneywise Oregon

541-670-5054

dan@moneywiseoregon.org

Medford:

United Way Jackson County

541-864-5092

office@unitedwayofjacksoncounty.org

Ontario, Portland:

Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization

971-331-9811

elizabethz@irco.org

Woodburn:

Centro de Servicios Para Campesinos

503-902-0367

debbiec@centrodspc.org

oregon.gov/dor