Taylor Brooks Announces New Tenant at NoCo in Juniper Ridge: Oregon Adventure Trucks

(Technician Sean Horrel and Founder Brent Baker in Oregon Adventure Trucks’ new retail showroom | Photo courtesy of Taylor Brooks)

Taylor Brooks announced that Oregon Adventure Trucks has leased and moved into a new space at NoCo in Juniper Ridge. The new facility will serve as Oregon Adventure Truck’s hub for overland vehicle upfitting, selling high-end truck toppers and campers, while also hosting customer events and hands-on training for adventure enthusiasts.

Taylor Brooks General Manager, Jeremy McPherson, said, “We are thrilled to see Oregon Adventure Trucks’ vision come to life. They’d outgrown their previous space, and now have this new, larger facility, which will enable them to expand their volume and host workshops and additional training for their clients.”

Brent Baker, founder of Oregon Adventure Trucks, said, “We’re excited about our new space. NoCo’s expanding business community, food trucks and other services mean we’ll gain more exposure, and its proximity to Highway 97 will be a convenience for our customers who hail from all over the Pacific Northwest and Canada. Our expanded space allows us to take on more build projects simultaneously, making this an excellent time for customers to get on our schedule. We encourage anyone interested to stop by, tour the facility, and learn more about our services and capabilities.”

The new nearly 3,000-square-foot space, located at 63622 NE Andesite Street, Suite 110 in Bend, includes their shop, retail space, customer lounge and offices. They are Central Oregon’s go-to for truck recovery gear, power systems, overland suspension and load control, fire pits, storage kits, bug screens, thermal liners, toppers and of course, custom builds.

NoCo — short for “North of Cooley” — is a new eight-acre mixed-employment campus located at the gateway to Juniper Ridge at the 18th Street and Cooley Road roundabout. The development will include more than 112,000 square feet of light industrial and commercial space across six buildings, creating opportunities for businesses to grow and thrive. In the coming years, the campus will also feature a vibrant food truck lot, adding a community gathering place and dining destination for employees and visitors alike.

Oregon Adventure Trucks will be announcing their calendar of workshops and trainings soon. Stay in touch via their Instagram (@oregon_at) or at oregonat.com.

To enjoy a lively Q&A interview with Brent, visit the Taylor Brooks blog.

About Taylor Brooks:

Taylor Brooks, based in Bend, develops, owns and manages high-quality real estate development projects in Central Oregon. It specializes in commercial development of healthcare, office, and flex industrial space. The company will also offer its tenants full-service commercial property management capabilities, with a focus on maintaining strong relationships. Taylor Brooks is a partnership of Taylor Development LLC and Brooks Resources Corp.

taylorbrooksdev.com