Team Building, Difficult People & Retaining Your Talent

Advance your ability to identify, understand, and respond to difficult people in a positive and productive manner. The effectiveness of your communication is measured by the response you get. The tools and strategies learned will equip you to receive the right responses, even from difficult people.

November 15 & 17

8:30-10:30am

Online via Zoom

$139

Instructor: Michael Cieri

Approach Performance Management on a day-to-day basis by working with your employees to be sure they understand their roles and responsibilities. Ultimately, this will inspire employees to reach for greater productivity and personal growth.

November 29 & December 1

8:30-10:30am

Online via Zoom

$139

Instructor: Michael Cieri

Learn proven techniques to transform your team into a highly motivated, hardworking team. A unified and devoted team will consistently outperform a collection of talented individuals. Develop strategies to build a cohesive and committed team where the members work together toward a common goal, understanding that personal goals and company objectives are interdependent. By helping the team effort, members are really helping themselves. Engaged employees will stay with the organization when their contributions are valued and they are connected to a high-functioning team.

December 13 & 15

8:30-10:30am

Online via Zoom

$139

Instructor: Michael Cieri

