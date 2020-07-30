Technology Association of Oregon Updates

(Photo | Courtesy of Technology Association of Oregon)
Technology Association of Oregon has published Tech Oregon Weekly, its online newsletter. Here are this week’s features:
CHICKTECH SEEKS WORKSHOP LEADS FOR YOUTH PROGRAM
ChickTech is a nonprofit organization committed to increasing the number of girls and womxn (female-identifying, non-binary and transgender women) in technology and retaining womxn in the industry throughout every stage of their career. From local conferences to hands-on workshops to mentoring, ChickTech creates an inclusive and supportive multi-generational community for girls and womxn that increases their sense of belonging, interest and self-confidence in technology and engineering.
ChickTech is looking for TAO members who would be willing to provide workshops and mentorship sessions as part of the new online high school program. Each month will have a different theme within STEM/tech and will consist of two, two-hour workshops and one, one-hour group mentorship session. The main goal of the workshops is to create something hands-on and interactive in a virtual space. The group mentorship sessions are a chance for ChickTech students to meet and interact with career professionals, learn about their different paths, ask questions, get advice and be exposed to various careers within tech and STEM.
For more information on becoming a volunteer with ChickTech, reach out to kerstin.motsch@chicktech.org or fill out the volunteer interest form.