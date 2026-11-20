(Photo courtesy of three pines collective)

TEDxBend will return in spring 2027, and speaker applications are now open. Organizers are looking for local thinkers, makers and storytellers with an idea worth spreading, and TEDxBend.org, is where anyone can apply. Applications close December 15, 2026.

The call for speakers follows the successful relaunch of TEDxBend 2026: Rebirth, and is the first step toward the 2027 event. You do not need a polished pitch, just a story or insight that could shift how Central Oregon, and the world, sees something. Past presenters have included a water systems founder, a physical therapist, a creative technologist, a beer educator and a physician, and organizers hope to hear from a similarly wide range of diverse voices this year.

“TEDxBend has always been about more than a stage: it’s about the people, the conversations and the community impact,” said Scott Douglass, Event Manager, TEDxBend. “We are already planning 2027, and we cannot wait to hear the ideas our community has to share.”

The website also lets visitors meet past presenters, browse galleries from earlier events, learn about sponsoring or volunteering, and join a list to hear about ticket sales first.

Event Details

When: Spring 2027, date coming soon

Where: Bend, Oregon, venue to be announced

Tickets: Not on sale yet. Join the ticket list at TEDxBend.org to be informed the moment they go on sale.

How to Apply

Visit TEDxBend.org and select “Apply to be a speaker.” The speaker application deadline is December 15, 2026.

About TEDxBend

TEDxBend is an independently organized TED event in Bend, Oregon, bringing together local voices with big ideas, and an audience ready to listen, question and act. This independent TEDx event is operated under license from TED.

TEDxBend.org