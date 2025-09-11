TEDxBend Returns with Community Event Ahead of 2026 Relaunch

After a seven-year hiatus, TEDxBend is returning to spark curiosity, ignite conversations, and inspire action. The journey begins with a special TEDxBend Community Event on September 24, 2025, from 5:30-7:30pm at The Haven Coworking. Interested community members are invited to join us as we kick off TEDxBend 2026: The Return of Ideas Worth Spreading. The evening will feature two past TEDxBend speakers as they share how their lives and careers have evolved since taking the TedxBend stage:

Frank Patka — The Greatest Investment You Could Ever Make (2017)

— The Greatest Investment You Could Ever Make (2017) Eric Pickersgill— Do Our Devices Divide Us (2016)

Through live storytelling, candid conversation, and audience Q&A, attendees will witness the lasting ripple effect of ideas first shared years ago.

“TEDxBend has always been about more than a stage — it’s about the people, the conversations, and the community impact,” said Scott Douglass. “This event marks the start of our path back to a full-scale conference in 2026, and it’s a chance for the community to help shape it.”

In addition to inspiring talks, the community event will include opportunities to provide input, volunteer, and sponsor TEDxBend 2026. The 2026 conference will bring together thought leaders, creatives, innovators, and change-makers for a day-long experience designed to showcase the best ideas from Bend and beyond.

Event Details:

When: September 24, 2025 | 5:30-7:30pm

Where: The Haven Coworking, Bend, Oregon

Tickets: bit.ly/26launchevent

For more information on TEDxBend or to get involved, follow us or reach out @TEDxBend on Instagram or Facebook, or email Scott Douglass at scott@worklifehaven.com.