Temporary Trail & Road Closures to Begin for Public Safety

Beginning today, some trails and roads on the Deschutes National Forest will be closed for the safety of forest users and timber operators while timber harvesting and forest restoration work continues in an area west of Bend.

The roads and trails, located in the popular Phil’s trails area, will be closed to all visitors, including all trail users.

Trail closures will occur on the following trails:

Lower Whoops, Pine Drops, EXT, the northwest portion of Storm King from the junction with Forest Road 4615 and the junction with Phil’s Trail, and the western-most portion of Phil’s between the junction with EXT (near Forest Road 300) and its western terminus at the junction with Pine Drops, Upper and Lower Whoops, and Skyliners trails.

Forest Service Roads 320 and 322 will also be closed.

Trail and road closures will be in place on Mondays beginning at 12am through Fridays until 3pm. Trails will be open to the public beginning Fridays at 3:01pm through Sundays until 11:59pm, and all Federal holidays. Trail closures will remain in place until work is completed in the area. The public will be notified when the trails reopen.

The work includes thinning of trees and mastication and/or mowing of brush and small trees. The primary objectives are to help maintain and restore forest and ecosystem health and contribute wood products to the local and regional industry. Thinning of trees and mastication of brush, followed by prescribed fire will help create a forest that is more resilient to fire, insect infestations and disease.

For more information about the closures, please contact the Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300,

