Ten Startups, One Stage

We’re just a few days out and tickets are selling fast for the biggest, most high-energy PubTalk of the year, this Thursday, September 25, at Worthy Brewing.

The audience and a panel of judges will decide who advances to the main stage at the Bend Venture Conference. Your vote will also help award a $3,000 cash prize from Washington Trust Bank.

This event will take place at Worthy’s outdoor Drink Up, Dream On stage, so be sure to dress for the weather and come ready to network, enjoy snacks and beverages and vote for your favorite Early Stage companies!

$25,000 To Be Awarded!

Ten Early Stage semifinalists will take the stage at PubTalk, each pitching for the chance to advance as a finalist. Those who make it through will earn a coveted spot to compete at the Bend Venture Conference in October.

Early Stage finalists from Central Oregon will not only earn the chance to present at BVC but also to compete for a $25,000 cash award.

Early Bird Ticket Pricing for BVC Ends Soon!

The 22nd annual Bend Venture Conference, October 16-17, brings top entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders together for two days of high-impact pitches and networking.

Early bird tickets are available through September 30.

Thursday, September 25

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking

5pm Program

