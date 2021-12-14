Terrebonne Sewer Feasibility Open House

Deschutes County and the Terrebonne Sewer Advisory Group will hold a public open house to share information about the potential for sewer in Terrebonne from 6-7pm on Wednesday, December 15 at the Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th Street in Terrebonne.

Open house attendees will be able to stop by information stations to learn about the Terrebonne Wastewater Feasibility Study and the community steps that are needed to form a Sanitary District. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions of engineers and community stakeholders.

For additional information, please contact Chris Doty, Deschutes County Road Department Director, at 541-322-7105 or chris.doty@deschutes.org.

