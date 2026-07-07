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Tetherow Resort Lands in TripAdvisor’s Top 10% of Hotels Worldwide

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By on E-Headlines, Healthy Communities

(Photo courtesy of TripAdvisor)

Tetherow Resort has been recognized in Tripadvisor’s 2026 Travelers’ Choice Awards, placing it among the top 10% of hotels worldwide. The resort was also ranked the No. 6 hotel in Bend based on traveler reviews.

The recognition reflects Tetherow’s blend of upscale accommodations, award-winning golf, on-site dining, and outdoor recreation, all of which continue to attract travelers to Central Oregon. Guests can enjoy everything from rounds on the resort’s David McLay Kidd-designed golf course to poolside relaxation, miles of nearby trails, and sweeping mountain views.

Based entirely on guest reviews and ratings collected over the past year, TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the destinations and hospitality experiences that consistently leave a lasting impression on visitors.

tetherow.com

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Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

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