Tetherow Resort Opens Coorie Restaurant

(Photo courtesy of Coorie Restaurant)

Tetherow Resort has opened Coorie, the newest addition to the resort’s acclaimed dining program and its signature restaurant. Taking its name from a Scottish word meaning “to nestle in” or “take shelter,” Coorie (“KOO-ree”) reflects both the spirit of Tetherow and the heritage woven into its landscape. Inspired by the Scottish Highlands roots of the golf course design and grounded in the rhythms of Central Oregon, Coorie is a place to settle in, share generously, and linger. The restaurant joins Tetherow’s existing dining destinations: The Row, a relaxed pub open daily for breakfast through dinner; the Café, offering breakfast, lunch, and freshly made pizzas; and the Patio Bar, where Oregon-inspired cocktails meet sweeping views of Cascade peaks and the resort’s scenic golf course. Reservations are now available at tetherow.com/dine/coorie.

At the helm is Executive Chef Tanner Hansen, whose classical French training and 17 years of experience across some of the country’s most respected kitchens bring both technique and heart to Coorie’s kitchen. Hansen’s cooking is rooted in bold, seasonal flavors and thoughtful ingredients, with a deep personal connection to the craft that has run in his family for generations. Drawing inspiration from global techniques while sourcing with intention, the menu prioritizes local farms, ranches, fisheries, and purveyors whenever possible, with seasonality as its guide. Plates strike a balance between indulgence and lightness across dishes like Hamachi Crudo, Culver Farms Duck en Croûte, and a Cedar River Farms Tomahawk Ribeye. The full menu can be viewed here.

“We’ve been working toward something like Coorie for a long time,” said Chris van der Velde, Tetherow Managing Partner. “Great food, a space that feels genuinely warm and welcoming, and a chef who holds himself to an incredibly high standard every single day. We’re excited for our community and guests to experience Chef Hansen’s technique and creativity reflected in Coorie’s menu and seasonal dining experience.”

Coorie occupies a reimagined space at Tetherow, formerly home to Solomon’s restaurant. Natural materials, mountain light, and open sightlines echo the high desert surroundings, while warm interiors and sweeping views of the resort and golf course create an atmosphere that feels both refined and relaxing. There’s a lively hum to the space, and the guest experience is designed for lingering: sophisticated in its service and attention to detail, yet genuinely welcoming in its energy. The restaurant reflects Tetherow’s broader Scottish-inspired identity, from its Heathland-style golf course designed by David McLay Kidd to its vacation homes designed for guests who want to settle in and make the most of everything the resort has to offer.

About Tetherow Resort:

Widely regarded as one of Central Oregon’s premier destination resorts, Tetherow spans 700 acres of high desert landscape on Bend’s west side, just seven minutes from downtown and 20 minutes from Mt. Bachelor. The 50-room boutique hotel features eco-friendly accommodations and spacious sitting areas, glowing fireplaces, and access to the pool, hot tubs, fitness facility, and complimentary shuttle service to downtown Bend. Groups and families can choose from 10 vacation home floor plans ranging from cozy two-bedroom cottages to expansive five-bedroom retreats, each with hot tubs, fire pits, and full resort amenities.

At the heart of it all is Tetherow’s award-winning Scottish Heathland-style golf course, designed by David McLay Kidd, architect of Oregon’s famed Bandon Dunes. With world-class skiing, hiking, fishing, rafting, mountain biking, and the restaurants and shopping of Bend all within easy reach, Tetherow is the ideal base camp for exploring the best of Central Oregon.

tetherow.com