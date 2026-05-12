Thank You + Watch the 2026 State of the College

(Graphic courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) would like to extend a sincere thank you to everyone who joined us for this year’s State of the College events in Bend, Redmond and Prineville. We appreciated the opportunity to connect with so many community members, partners, students and employees across the region.

During the events, President Greg Pereira and campus leaders shared updates on student success, workforce and community impact, and the College’s continued vision as a first-choice destination for education and opportunity.

If you weren’t able to attend—or would like to watch again—you can view the full State of the College presentation on COCC’s YouTube channel.

In addition to the State of the College presentation, we invite you to watch our recently released First Choice College video, which highlights COCC’s impact across the region and our commitment to being a first-choice destination for education and opportunity.

Thank you again for your continued partnership and support of COCC. We look forward to staying connected and building on this work together in the year ahead.

For questions about the State of the College Address, please contact Lucas Alberg, director of Marketing and Public Relations, at lalberg@cocc.edu.

cocc.edu