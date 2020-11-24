Thanksgiving Dinner Served for Homeless & Needy

(Photo | Courtesy of Shepherd’s House Ministries)

Shepherd’s House Cold Weather Shelter in Bend will provide Thanksgiving meals for homeless and in-need individuals. Volunteers are needed to help with the event.

Details are as follows:

When: Wednesday, November 25, 2-5pm

Where: 275 NE Second Street, #5177, Bend

What: Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, hot beverages and snacks

Covid Guidelines: We will be serving groups of people inside the New Bend Winter Shelter space. All COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing, mask wearing and cleaning will be strictly followed.

Thirty volunteers are still needed. Contact Ryan at ryano@shepherdshouseministries.org for more information.

