The 14th Annual Rubbish Renewed Eco Fashion Show Returns to Bend on May 9

(Photo courtesy of Bend Magazine)

What do you get when you mix fashion, creativity, sustainability, and 14 local schools worth of student designers? The 14th Annual Rubbish Renewed Eco Fashion Show — and it’s back on Saturday, May 9, at The Pavillion.

Founded by two Realms teachers with a love of fashion, an appreciation of art, and a passion for the planet, Rubbish Renewed has grown into one of Bend’s most anticipated community events. Each year, the show raises funds for Realms Schools through an electrifying runway experience featuring both student and adult designers creating wearable art from reclaimed, repurposed, and unexpected materials.

This year’s show will feature designers from 14 local elementary, middle schools and high schools, alongside adult designers before a live audience. The evening includes a live auction of runway garments, a pop-up marketplace showcasing sustainable and creative products from local artists, and a Business Challenge with ten local businesses. Food from The Pizza Cart, Big Foot BBQ, and The Bob will be on-site, with full beverage service provided by Slow Ride Mobile Bar, pouring from Willamette Valley Vineyards, Boneyard Beer, Deschutes Brewery, Tumalo Cider, Crater Lake Spirits, and Humm Kombucha.

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite:

VIP: $100

$100 General Admission: $30

$30 Students: $15

For photos and more information, view the feature article in Bend Magazine. Or to volunteer at Rubbish Renewed.

rubbishrenewed.org