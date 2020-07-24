The 1936 buffalo nickel value is why collectors love it

1936 is a special year among buffalo nickel collectors. Why that is, is something we’re going to talk about. Coin collectors are always after specific years, and those who collect buffalo nickels are no different. 1936 is a year that stands out for many, and that’s why it’s a coin that quite a few collectors have. It doesn’t matter if you’re new to collecting buffalo nickels or you’ve been doing it for years; you probably have at least one 1936 in your collection.

The 1936 buffalo nickel value is the reason why so many collectors hold onto this coin. It’s not an overly expensive year, and there are plenty of the nickels. A collector can snag one for a few bucks depending on the condition that it’s in. You won’t be set back thousands of dollars to have a 1936 coin in your collection. That in itself makes this nickel stand out and in the collections of so many. Beginner collectors tend to have less money, and that means they’ve got to be more choosy when it comes to the coins they collect.

Every collection has to start somewhere

So many new collectors head towards the less expensive coins because they aren’t sure if the hobby is something they want to pursue. A new collector might question if they’ll stick with the hobby and only set aside a small amount of money for their endeavors. It’s only when they decide if coin collecting is for them that they will spend more money and gets even more expensive coins.

The cost of the coin is the leading factor in why inexpensive dates are sought after. Also, new collectors don’t know where to buy rare coins. Sure, they can go to many different places online, but it’s hard for a newbie to know if they’re getting the best deal possible. Feeling out of their comfort zone makes them choose to go the cheaper route since they’re not sure of themselves enough to invest more money. It takes the average collector a few years before they feel comfortable enough with their knowledge of coins to spot a good deal.

Affordability is what makes 1936 such a great year

Collectors keep a keen eye on the 1936 buffalo nickel value to add one to their collection. Somehow, one buffalo nickel always leads to two. Before long, collectors find themselves with a drawer full of buffalo nickels. Collecting this nickel is as addictive as collect wheat pennies or other coins from bygone eras. Part of the reason for that is because the coins are still in circulation. You feel a connection with the buffalo nickel because it’s something that you occasionally run into. You don’t feel that way about coins such as liberty halves because you so rarely find them in your change. Stumbling upon a coin does something different to a person, and it brings their attention to it far more. Buffalo nickel collectors all hold 1936 in high regard as well as each new generation of people who catch the collecting bug.