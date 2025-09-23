(Graphics courtesy of High Desert Museum)

The 20-Dollar Art Show Extravaganza

Tickets go on sale September 24!

Are you ready to find your favorite mini masterpiece? The 20-Dollar Art Show Extravaganza tickets go on sale at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, September 24! Tickets sell fast and are first come, first served.

Bookmark THIS LINK to get your tickets.

Friday, October 17: Timed entry tickets (required for everyone) available for 5:30pm, 6:30pm and 7:30pm. Choose your entry time!

Timed entry tickets (required for everyone) available for 5:30pm, 6:30pm and 7:30pm. Choose your entry time! Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19: Tickets are required for non-members for both morning sessions. Attend anytime between 9am and 12pm each day.

The Extravaganza begins on Friday, October 17 with music, food and drinks. Mini masterpieces sell for the low, low price of $20 each. The event and sale continue through the weekend with at least a thousand new works going up on the walls Saturday and Sunday while artists creating one-of-a-kind works live on site!

Featuring more than 8,000 pieces by 350-plus artists, The 20-Dollar Art Show, presented by Bright Place Gallery, opens Saturday, October 4 and runs through Monday, October 20. Explore and prepare your shopping list before the Extravaganza begins!

The 20-Dollar Art Show Extravaganza

Friday, October 17 | 5:30-8:30pm

Saturday and Sunday, October 18 and 19 | 9am-12pm

$5 for adults, free for ages 16 and younger.

Tickets are required for non-members for the morning sessions. Those exclusively visiting The 20-Dollar Art Show to browse and buy Saturday and Sunday afternoons as well as on Monday, October 20 may do so without paying admission.

highdesertmuseum.org