The 20-Dollar Art Show Returns

Are you ready to explore thousands of mini masterpieces? We are so ready for you!

The 20-Dollar Art Show returns to the Museum starting Saturday, October 4. With nearly 9,000 small works from 350-plus artists included in the exhibition, the scale and creativity will awe and inspire.

Enjoy the creativity before the buying begins! Experience the wonderful world of pint-sized art.

The 20-Dollar Art Show

Saturday, October 4 through Monday, October 20

Fall 2025 Series

How technology can preserve Indigenous languages and culture

On Friday, October 24, join us for an enlightening exploration of language preservation with a renowned Nez Perce storyteller and educator. Bringing the Past Forward: Wetxuwíitin Collection QR Code Project digs into the history and future of Native cultures and languages.

Harry Slickpoo Jr., the Collections Specialist for the Nez Perce Hitéemenwees Research Library in Idaho, is passionate about revitalizing the nimiipuutimpt (Nez Perce) language. Learn about the cutting-edge collaboration, technology and community leadership that shows how tradition and innovation work together.

Learn more about the Indigenous Speakers Series and save your seat today!

Indigenous Speakers Series – Bringing the Past Forward: Wetxuwíitin Collection QR Code Project

Friday, October 24 | 6:30-7:30pm, doors open 6pm

$5-$20, Members get 20% discount

FREE for Tribal members

Homeschool Day

Experience a field trip at the Museum

Join us on Thursday, October 23 for Homeschool Day, a day of discovery designed just for homeschool families!

Spots are still available for the self-guided exploration of the Museum, including the brand-new Soil Alive! exhibition, which opens Saturday, October 18. Dive underground to uncover the fascinating world beneath our feet. While it’s designed for students ages 3-12, Homeschool Day is fun for the whole family!

Homeschool Day

Thursday, October 23 | 9am-1pm

$7 for students, $12 for chaperones

Space is limited and registration is required.

