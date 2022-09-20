The 20-Dollar Art Show Returns to the High Desert Museum

(The 20-Dollar Art Show was revived after COVID last year and took place at the High Desert Museum. It’s returning to the Museum for a second year | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

An organic, local art show returns for its second year to the High Desert Museum, and this year promises to be the largest one yet. The 20-Dollar Art Show launches at the Museum on Friday, October 28 with an opening night art-buying party. Tickets go on sale for the popular event on Friday, September 23 at 9am.

The 20-Dollar Art Show is a celebration of local art and features thousands of original artworks covering the gallery walls of the High Desert Museum. Artwork is not bigger than 36 square inches, and every piece costs $20. Participants can select and pay for their favorite artwork, taking it home opening night through Monday, October 31 at 5pm.

Bright Place Gallery in Bend, owned by Stuart Breidenstein and Abby Dubief, debuted The 20-Dollar Art Show in fall 2013 as an opportunity for artists to share their work with the public in a low-pressure setting where they could build confidence selling art. The Gallery did not take a commission. The artists kept 100 percent of sales and the art show was a success for all.

By 2019, the annual show grew to display more than 2,100 pieces of art from 120 local and regional artists, amateur and professional. On opening night, 900 pieces sold in three hours for $20 each. Like many beloved events, the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on the thriving local art show. This year, the exhibit and sale will feature over 3,000 pieces of local artwork.

“After the success of last year’s show at the Museum, we are excited to continue the partnership,” said Bright Place Gallery owner Stuart Breidenstein. “Artist submissions skyrocketed this year, and the Museum allows us the opportunity to welcome more creators, making the exhibit bigger and better.”

At this year’s opening event on Friday, October 28 from 5-9pm, participants will enter the High Desert Museum through the large meadow. The snaking line will work its way into the Museum where participants can view and have the opportunity to purchase artwork. The event takes place the Friday before Halloween and participants are encouraged to wear costumes. Participants should come prepared for the elements, rain or shine.

“This event stewarded by Bright Place Gallery is a unique opportunity to connect to the regional art community,” said Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “It’s also an opportunity for us to turn our walls over to new artists, allowing them to find a voice and an audience.”

Art will be available for purchase through Monday, October 31 at 5pm. Each $20 piece directly supports the artist.

Tickets for The 20-Dollar Art Show Opening Night Party are available beginning Friday, September 23 at 9am at highdesertmuseum.org/20-dollar-art-show-2022. Tickets are $5 person and guests 16 and younger are free. Space is limited. The 20-Dollar Art Show closes Monday, October 31.

About The Museum:

The High Desert Museum opened in Bend in 1982. It brings together wildlife, cultures, art, history and the natural world to convey the wonder of North America’s High Desert. The Museum is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is a Smithsonian Affiliate, was the 2019 recipient of the Western Museums Association’s Charles Redd Award for Exhibition Excellence and was a 2021 recipient of the National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

