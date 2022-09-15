The 20-Dollar Art Show Returns

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Did you attend the biggest little art show in Bend last year? It’s back! Mark your calendar for Friday, September 23 when tickets go on sale for The 20-Dollar Art Show presented by Bright Place Gallery.

The Opening Night Party is Friday, October 28, and the night features thousands of pieces of original art by over 100 local artists, each piece selling for only $20. We will also celebrate with food and drinks. Costumes encouraged. Portions of the event will be held outside, rain or shine. Come dressed for the elements!

Art lovers can still visit the Museum to purchase art from The 20-Dollar Art Show after the Opening Night Party. Sales will be open through Monday, October 31.

The 20-Dollar Art Show Opening Night Party

Tickets on sale Friday, September 23

9am

$5 per person, 16 and under free

Learn More

Art in the West Closes Soon

Your last chance to bid on your favorite piece in our annual, juried exhibition and silent auction Art in the West is Friday, September 30! Fall in love with a piece of the High Desert and call it yours. Explore the vibrant collection at the Museum or online .

Experience the High Desert through the eyes of regionally and nationally acclaimed painters, sculptors, photographers and other creators.

View the 2022 Gallery Guide

The artwork is available for sale by online silent auction. You can also ensure you get your favorite piece through a Buy Now option.

Final bidding will occur on Friday, September 30 with the auction closing at 7pm.

Bid Today!

Clock Ticking on Imagine a World

If you could create your own world, what would it look like? Would you build an ecological experiment, spiritual society or an artistic commune?

For generations, people have journeyed to the High Desert and Western United States with their own visions of an idyllic society. The Museum’s original exhibit Imagine a World explores the history, ideas and art of intentional communities. It closes Sunday, September 25.

Exhibition Closing: Imagine A World

Sunday, September 25

9am-5pm

FREE with Museum admission