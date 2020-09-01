The 2020 Bend Venture Conference Returns October 15-16

(Image | Courtesy of EDCO)

Tickets On Sale Now, Including Both In-Person & Virtual Options

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) will host the 17th Annual Bend Venture Conference (BVC) on Thursday, October 15 – Friday, October 16, 2020, both in-person and virtually. Tickets for the 17th Annual Bend Venture Conference are on sale now.

For the safety of those attending, the in-person conference will be spread out across multiple locations in Downtown Bend to allow for proper social distancing. Further details involving exact locations, speakers and agenda will be announced in the coming weeks.

BVC will also be live-streamed, expanding the reach of the conference outside of Bend’s physical borders, allowing for more people to participate in the event.

The Bend Venture Conference is once again featuring three competition categories: Growth Stage, Impact and Early Stage. Over 80 companies from across the United States applied to present at this year’s conference. The due diligence process is underway, which will determine the companies that make it to the Tower Theatre stage, with semi-finalist and finalist announcements being released leading up to the event.

This celebration of entrepreneurship will showcase inspiring companies while bringing in educational opportunities and speakers from across the country utilizing a mix of in-person and virtual programming.

For updates on the event, visit bendvc.com.