The 2024 Central Oregon Gives Campaign Launches on November 6

Central Oregon’s annual year-end giving initiative is gearing up to accept contributions at centraloregongives.com, rallying support for over 80 local nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving the diverse needs of Central Oregon’s community.

From addressing affordable housing and animal rescue to championing environmental conservation and supporting food banks, Central Oregon Gives stands as the most comprehensive philanthropic platform in the region. Donors have the opportunity to explore the missions of numerous nonprofits and directly support the causes that resonate with them the most from the comfort of their laptops.

New this year! The Central Oregon Gives team is thrilled to announce the addition of Family Giving. This year, we’re encouraging families to come together and inspire the next generation by teaching their young kids the importance of giving back. Donors can select the check box if they are under 21 and are eligible for the family-giving incentive.

For donations of $25 or more made from now until the end of the year, dozens of local businesses have stepped up to provide enticing incentives for contributions, including a pint of beer, a cup of coffee, or a complimentary pass to a wellness class. These incentives change weekly, encouraging donors to revisit the platform and sustain their support throughout the campaign.

Last year, Central Oregon Gives collectively raised over $1 million in donations for the second consecutive year, and since its inception in 2018 we have helped raise nearly $4 million, benefiting more than 100 local nonprofits. Every dollar earned goes directly to the nonprofits involved.

This year, we are proud to announce the generous support of local business, First Interstate Bank as a category sponsor for the Basic Needs category. There is also $30,000 in additional prize money on the line for nonprofits raising the most funds in their category.

As in years past, the top Central Oregon Gives fundraiser will earn $15,000 in additional prize dollars. Other prizes include $2,500 for the nonprofit that earns the most donations of $25 or less and $2,500 for the top earners in each of the remaining 4 categories.

Visit centraloregongives.com to learn more about each participating nonprofit.

To partner with Central Oregon Gives as a matching donor or sponsor contact info@centraloregongives.com.

centraloregongives.com