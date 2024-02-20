The 21st Annual Mountainfilm on Tour Returns to The Tower

(Graphic courtesy of The Environmental Center)

Mountainfilm on Tour — Bend, the annual crowd-favorite fundraiser for The Environmental Center, is scheduled to return on February 23 and 24. This event features inspiring documentary films curated from the annual Mountainfilm festival held in Telluride, Colorado, and a raffle to support The Environmental Center’s mission to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon.

Mountainfilm on Tour boasts two evenings of shows, each with different films and raffle packages from local businesses. Raffle prizes range from various gift cards, gear and rentals, local experiences, ski packages, and more. There will be something for everyone!

Event details are follows:

Friday, February 23 , 7pm at the Tower Theatre. Doors open at 6pm.

Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 day of show.

Saturday, February 24 , 7pm at the Tower Theatre. Doors open at 6pm.

Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 day of show.

All films will be captioned in English and both evenings will offer ASL interpretation. Tickets are on sale now, and are expected to sell out! View the film selections and ticket information at envirocenter.org/mountainfilm.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Environmental Center, a local nonprofit that serves as a regional hub for environmental education, engagement, and action in Central Oregon. The Environmental Center is also celebrating their 35th anniversary as a non-profit this year.

This event is sponsored by AdventurUs Women.

envirocenter.org/mountainfilm