The 23rd Annual Mountainfilm on Tour Returns to the Tower

(Photo courtesy of The Environmental Center)

Mountainfilm on Tour – Bend, the annual crowd-favorite fundraiser for The Environmental Center, is scheduled to return on February 6-7. This event features inspiring documentary films curated from the annual Mountainfilm festival held in Telluride, Colorado, and a raffle to support The Environmental Center’s mission to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. Mountainfilm on Tour’s mission is to use the power of film, art, and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

Mountainfilm on Tour boasts two evenings of shows, with inspiring films and raffle packages from local businesses. Raffle prizes range from various gift cards, gear and rentals, local experiences, and more. There will be something for everyone!

Event details are as follows:

Friday, February 6, 6:30pm at the Tower Theatre. Doors open at 5:30pm.

Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 day of show.

Saturday, February 7, 6:30pm at the Tower Theatre. Doors open at 5:30pm.

Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 day of show.

All films will be captioned in English, and both evenings will offer ASL interpretation. Tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell out! View the film selections and ticket information at envirocenter.org/mountainfilm. *The same films will be featured each night

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Environmental Center, a local nonprofit that serves as a regional hub for environmental education, engagement, and action in Central Oregon.

This event is sponsored by Gear Fix.

envirocenter.org/mountainfilm